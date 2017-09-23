Nkrumah is the ‘Albert Einstein’ of Ghana – Kwesi Pratt

General News of Saturday, 23 September 2017

2017-09-23

Seasoned journalist Kwesi Pratt has likened Ghana’s First President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah to the ilk of German-born physicist, Albert Einstein.

Speaking to host Nana Yaw Kesse on Peace FM’s Kokrokoo, Kwesi Pratt noted that Dr. Kwame Nkrumah’s achievements are second to none in Ghana.

The dyed-in-the-wool Nhrumahist stated that Nkrumah was a “cultural icon” whose impact and personality is even a subject of study by some African countries.

He cited South Africa to have established an institute in Nkrumah’s name. The Kwame Nkrumah Ideological Institute, he noted, is an establishment in South Africa to study the ideologies of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Kwesi Pratt believed Nkrumah falls in the category of Einstein and German philosopher, Karl Marx and so arguments about whether or not he is the founder of Ghana are mere waste of time and energy.

Albert Einstein was a German-born theoretical physicist who developed the theory of relativity, one of the two pillars of modern physics. His works are well known for its major influence in the philosophy of physics.

Karl Marx, on the other hand, was a German philosopher and revolutionary socialist who published “The Communist Manifesto” which introduced their concept of socialism and forms the basis of the Marxism. The Marxist ideologies are in modern times inculcated into academic courses in various institutes with his ideas shared across the globe.

These are great people of all time whose works have influenced generations globally.

To Kwesi Pratt, “Nkrumah is in the Einstein, Karl Marx and so on (category). That is the category he belongs to. So, for me, the thing about whether or not he’s the founder is waste of time; complete waste of time. He’s among five of the most influential people in the world over a 1000 years”.

Mr. Pratt later recounted his trip to the United States years ago, revealing that there’s an area in Los Angeles where Dr. Kwame Nkrumah is also worshipped as a “Prophet of God”.