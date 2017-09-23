NDC praises Mahama, Atta Mills for ITLOS victory

General News of Saturday, 23 September 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-09-23

The NDC is proud to have played a leadership role in securing this legal victory- Kofi Poturphy <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506192514_741_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The National Democratic Congress (NDC), views the International Tribunal of the Law of the Sea’s judgment in favor of Ghana in the maritime dispute with Côte d’Ivoire, as the fruits of the foresight and strong leadership of former President John Mahama, and late President John Evans Atta Mills.

In a statement, the NDC acknowledged “President Mahama’s courage in launching the ITLOS case despite concerns that this could be misinterpreted by our neighbors as a hostile act and that Ghana could lose the case at ITLOS.”

The NDC said President Mahama withstood pressure to withdraw the case, which started in 2014, demonstrating awareness of the fact “protracted bilateral negotiations posed a greater danger to our bilateral relations.”

“The NDC is proud to have played a leadership role in securing this legal victory and securing these important resources for the country,” the statement added.

The ITLOS Chamber in a unanimous decision on Saturday held that, there has not been any violation on the part of Ghana on Côte d’Ivoire’s maritime boundary.

The Chamber rejected Côte d’Ivoire’s argument that Ghana’s coastal lines were unstable.

The NDC congratulated the judges of the Special Chamber “on their comprehensive and clear analysis of the issues and on a fair ruling” and congratulated the governments of Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire for seeing this dispute through “peaceably and in a brotherly spirit.”

The opposition party added that, the ITLOS ruling represented a victory for pan-African collaboration, diplomacy, and international rule of law.

“Our two countries have managed a potentially divisive and even explosive dispute with great calm, maturity, and wisdom. We can now put this dispute behind us and look forward to many years of continued collaboration in shipping, fishing, oil and gas and other subsea resource development between our countries.”

Find below the full statement

NATIONAL DEMOCRATIC CONGRESS

STATEMENT ON THE RULING OF INTERNATIONAL TRIBUNAL FOR THE LAW OF THE SEA IN THE MARITIME BORDER DELIMITATION BETWEEN GHANA AND LA COTE D’IVOIRE

The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) this morning delimited the maritime border between Ghana and la Cote d’Ivoire.

Substantially the court confirmed Ghana’s historical position – a legal victory for Ghana. The NDC congratulates the judges of the Special Chamber on their comprehensive and clear analysis of the issues and on a fair ruling.

We congratulate the governments of Ghana and of La Cote d’Ivoire for seeing this dispute through peaceably and in a brotherly spirit. We also congratulate the Ghanaian legal and technical team and their support staff of their hard and very impressive work.

The ITLOS ruling also represents a victory for pan-African collaboration, diplomacy, and international rule of law.

Our two countries have managed a potentially divisive and even explosive dispute with great calm, maturity, and wisdom.

We can now put this dispute behind us and look forward to many years of continued collaboration in shipping, fishing, oil and gas and other subsea resource development between our countries.

We would be remiss if we did not pay tribute to the late President John Evans Atta Mills who foresaw the danger that a prolonged maritime border dispute posed for the development and security of our two sister countries and West Africa.

Prof Mills established the permanent Maritime Border Secretariat. He tasked the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation, to resource MBS so it could attract and deploy Ghanaian expertise and develop our national strategy for resolving the dispute.

We acknowledge President Mahama’s courage in launching the ITLOS case despite concerns that this could be misinterpreted by our neighbours as a hostile act and that Ghana could lose the case at ITLOS.

President Mahama recognised that protracted bilateral negotiations posed greater danger to our bilateral relations than a swift, conclusive, impartial, and authoritative ITLOS ruling.

He resisted pressure to withdraw the case and maintained support for the ITLOS process until the judges retired to write their judgements last year.

The NDC is proud to have played a leadership role in securing this legal victory and securing these important resources for the country.

Long Live Ghana!

Long Live la Cote d’Ivoire!

Signed

Sir Kofi Poturphy

National Chairman

Saturday,23rd September,2017