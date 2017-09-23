Meet the face behind eCampus

Business News of Saturday, 23 September 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-09-23

CEO of eCampus, Cecil Senna Nutakor <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506191069_514_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

In April 2017 eCampus CEO, Cecil Senna Nutakor won the Global Impact Challenge West Africa in Lagos. The Global Impact Challenge is an annual competition to identify ideas and initiatives that can positively impact a billion people.

Organised by Singularity University based in NASA Research Park at the heart of Silicon Valley, in Mountain View, California, Singularity University is a global community using exponential technologies to tackle the world’s biggest challenges.

As part of the winning package, Cecil spent three months at NASA Research Park to take part in the Global Solutions Program, the flagship program at Singularity University designed to give innovators from a wide diversity of backgrounds the mindset, tools, and network to help them create moonshot innovations that will positively transform the future of humanity.

Cecil joined 89 other innovators from over 40 different countries at the 2017 Global Solutions Program.

During the program, participants were taught by exceptional faculties how to adopt and leverage the use of exponential technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, Digital Biology and Medicine, Digital Fabrication and Nanotechnology, Networks and Computing Systems.

Also, participants were taken through Innovation Tools and Methodologies, and finally a complete Personal Transformation. It is impossible to not change the way you see the world after taking part in the Global Solutions Program.

Cecil’s mobile learning startup, eCampus was completely transformed by the experience at Singularity University. eCampus literally puts the classroom in your palm, giving you the power to self-learn to your dreams.

Even though the technical team in Ghana knew about the various technologies required to make eCampus one of its kind in Africa, being at the Global Solutions Program gave the eCampus founder a firsthand experience on how these exponential technologies are designed, developed, and deployed. “eCampus users should expect to see new and even more engaging features in the upcoming version 3.0 scheduled to be released in the first quarter of 2018. There will be a fully immersive laboratory sessions using virtual reality, a new dynamic and vibrant user experience driven by artificial intelligence, adaptive learning based on neurofeedback using brain-computer interface, and a credential and cryptocurrency reward system using blockchain technology”.

From September to December 2017 eCampus is giving away 100,000 accounts for free to junior and senior high school students as part of the company saying thank you to Ghanaian’s for their support and commitment towards making eCampus the number mobile learning application in West Africa. We encourage parents, teachers, and religious leaders to continually remind children, students, and young believers about the importance of education to a sustainable future. Anyone can download eCampus for free on all app stores ( Android PlayStore, Blackberry App World, Apple AppStore, and Windows Store). You can also visit our website www.ecampus.camp to download the app for free and start learning in just three steps.