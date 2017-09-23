Maritime Dispute: Tullow confident of going back to drilling in 2018

Business News of Saturday, 23 September 2017

Chief Executive Officer Tullow Ghana, Paul McDade says he is confident that Tullow Ghana will return to drilling next year as he has being assure by government of a proper resolution to the dispute maritime boundary.

Mr. MacDade noted that, with a smooth and peaceful resolution to the disputed boundary, Ghana will become a global destination for investor, adding that Tullow Oil plans to drill more wells off Ghana once a ruling on a border dispute is out of the way.

‘We are confident we will go back to drilling next year and with a smooth resolution of the boundary dispute, we will demonstrate that Ghana is a great investment destination.’ Mr. McDade said.

In 2014, Ghana went to the International Tribunal of the Law of the Sea (ITLOS), seeking a declaration that it has not encroached on Cote d’Ivoire’s territorial waters.

Cote d’Ivoire in February 2015, also filed for preliminary measures and urged the tribunal to suspend all activities on the disputed area until the definitive determination of the case.

The oral hearing of the maritime border dispute between the two countries was concluded in February 2017.

Meanwhile, a member of the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) Dr. Steve Manteaw has warned that Ghana will be hard hit should the International Tribunal on the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) rule against her in the maritime boundary dispute between her and Cote D’Ivoire.