Man 30, kills friend with pestle

A 30 year old Coconut seller, Yaw Seth who’s resident in Assin Fosu, New Town in the Central Region has killed his friend known as Yaw Gyimah, 25 also a coconut seller.

The suspect had reportedly demanded the deceased to pay back money he had taken from him to buy coconut, a situation that sparked a heated argument and later resulting in a scuffle.

Residents who witnessed the fight rushed to seperate the two to prevent them from harming themselves. The deceased, [Yaw] then agreed to settle the debt.

The suspect, still raging with anger is said to have later entered his kitchen, took a pestle and pounded Yaw, several times in the head killing him instantly.

He then, tried fleeing but was arrested by the residents who wanted to lynch him after the dastardly act, but the timely arrival of the police saved the situation.

The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the St. Francis Hospital morgue at Assin Fosu, while investigations continues into the matter.