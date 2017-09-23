LIVESTREAMING: ITLOS judgment on Ghana-Ivory Coast boundary dispute

General News of Saturday, 23 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-23

play videoNewsfile airs from 9:00 GMT to 12:00 GMT on Saturdays <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506161052_912_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Matters surrounding the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) ruling on the four-year-old maritime dispute between Ghana and Cote D’Ivoire following the long drawn-out and inconclusive negotiations between both countries after Ghana started drilling oil near a maritime boundary will headline discussions in this edition of JoyNews’ news analysis show; Newsfile.

The unending debate about Ghana’s Founder and if or not Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first President should be given sole credit for Ghana’s independence as well as reactions and implications of government’s decision to re-christen the Founder’s Day (September 21) as Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day and designates August 4 for Founders Day will also be touched on.

Excerpts from President Akufo-Addo’s speech at the 72nd session of the United Nations’ General Assembly will also be highlighted among other pertinent issues which made the rounds during the week.

Join Show Host Sampson Anyenini as he, together with panelists on the show digest various subjects on this weekend’s edition of Newsfile.

Watch a livestream of the program here: