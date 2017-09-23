LIVESTREAMING: 2017 CIMG National Marketing Performance Awards

play videoThis edition is on the theme ‘Cause related marketing: A panacea for natural behavioural change’ <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506197565_882_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The 28th CIMG National Marketing Performance Awards is underway at the Banquet Hall of the State House.

The awards ceremony is to celebrate deserving and excelling personalities of the year even as business executives and marketing professionals dine and socialise with the view to creating more for society.

This year’s edition is on the theme “Cause related marketing: A panacea for natural behavioural change”

The aim of the CIMG awards is to deepen the interest of the marketing profession and that of its members and to ensure that the Institute impacts positively in the performance of its legitimate role on society and the economy of Ghana and the world at large.

The objectives of the awards among others are to create awareness for the Marketing Concept and its importance for the success of businesses and also to promote high professional standards and to encourage excellence among marketing practitioners.

Watch a livestream of this year’s CIMG National Marketing Performance Awards here

