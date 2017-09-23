ITLOS rules on Ghana/Côte d’Ivoire maritime dispute today

The Special Chamber of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea will today, September, 23, 2017 deliver judgment on the maritime boundary dispute between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire.

The case concerning the delimitation of the maritime boundary in the Atlantic Ocean has been at the International Tribunal since 2014.

The judgment set for today will be read by Judge Boualem Bouguetaia, President of the Special Chamber.

The judgment will be read at a public sitting. The reading of the judgment will be broadcast live on ITLOS’s website.

Background

After 10 failed negotiation attempts, Ghana in September 2014 announced it had instituted arbitration proceedings at ITLOS to ensure the resolution of its maritime boundary dispute with Cote d’Ivoire.

In accordance with Article 3(a) of Annex VII, Ghana appointed Judge Thomas Mensah, former President of ITLOS, as a member of the Tribunal.

“Despite several years of good faith negotiations, including at least 10 rounds of bilateral meetings, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire have been unable to agree upon the location of their maritime boundary,” then Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mrs Marietta Brew Appiah-Opong, announced at a press conference in Accra on September 23, 2014.

The first round of preliminary hearing began in March 2015 where Cote d’Ivoire prayed the tribunal to stop all activities at the disputed area but Ghana led evidence to prove why activities at the disputed area could not be halted.

The tribunal on April 25, 2015 refused to stop oil companies operating at the disputed area to stop operation but it, however, stopped the drilling of new wells until the final determination of the case.