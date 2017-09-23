ITLOS rules in favour of Ghana

The Special Chamber of the International Tribunal of the Law of the Sea (ITLOS), has dismissed Côte d’Ivoire’s case of special responsibility towards it in relation to the issue of reparation in the three-year-long Ghana/ Côte d’Ivoire maritime dispute.

The Chamber in a unanimous decision on Saturday September 23, 2017, rued that there has not been any violation on the part of Ghana on Côte d’Ivoire’s maritime boundary.

Côte d’Ivoire had prayed ITLOS to invite the two parties to carry out negotiations in order to reach agreement on the terms of the reparation due to Côte d’Ivoire, and “to state that, if they fail to reach an agreement within a period of 6 months as from the date of the Judgment to be delivered by the Special Chamber, said Chamber will determine those terms of reparation on the basis of additional written documents dealing with this subject alone.”

But the Special Chamber has unanimously rejected that call by the Ivorian legal team.

Judge Boualem Bouguetaia, President of the Special Chamber reading the judgment said that the court”… Unanimously, decides that the single maritime boundary for the territorial sea, the exclusive economic zone and the continental shelf within and beyond 200 nm starts at BP 55 with the coordinates 05° 05’ 23.2”N, 03° 06’ 21.2’’ W in WGS 84 as a geodetic datum and is defined by turning points A, B, C, D, E, F with the following coordinates and connected by geodetic lines:

A: 05° 01’ 03.7” N

03° 07’ 18.3” W

B: 04° 57’ 58.9” N

03° 08’ 01.4” W

C: 04° 26’ 41.6” N 03° 14’ 56.9” W

D: 03° 12’ 13.4” N 03° 29’ 54.3” W

E: 02° 59’ 04.8” N 03° 32’ 40.2” W

F: 02° 40’ 36.4” N 03° 36’ 36.4” W

“From turning point F, the single maritime boundary continues as a geodetic line starting at an azimuth of 191° 38’ 6.7’ until it reaches the outer limits of the continental shelf.

(4) Unanimously,

Finds that it has jurisdiction to decide on the claim of Côte d’Ivoire against Ghana on the alleged international responsibility of Ghana.

(5) Unanimously,

Finds that Ghana did not violate the sovereign rights of Côte d’Ivoire.

(6) Unanimously,

Finds that Ghana did not violate article 83, paragraphs 1 and 3, of the Convention.181

(7) Unanimously,

Finds that Ghana did not violate the provisional measures prescribed by the Special Chamber in its Order of 25 April 2015 ”

Background

After 10 failed negotiation attempts, Ghana in September 2014 announced it had instituted arbitration proceedings at ITLOS to ensure the resolution of its maritime boundary dispute with Cote d’Ivoire.

In accordance with Article 3(a) of Annex VII, Ghana appointed Judge Thomas Mensah, former President of ITLOS, as a member of the Tribunal.

“Despite several years of good faith negotiations, including at least 10 rounds of bilateral meetings, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire have been unable to agree upon the location of their maritime boundary,” then Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Mrs Marietta Brew Appiah-Opong, announced at a press conference in Accra on September 23, 2014.

The first round of preliminary hearing began in March 2015 where Cote d’Ivoire prayed the tribunal to stop all activities at the disputed area but Ghana led evidence to prove why activities at the disputed area could not be halted.

The tribunal on April 25, 2015 refused to stop oil companies operating at the disputed area to stop operation but it, however, stopped the drilling of new wells until the final determination of the case.