Immigration boss urges discipline among officers

2017-09-23

Kwame Takyi made the call while on a 3-day working visit to the Brong Ahafo Regional Command

The Comptroller-General of the Ghana Immigration Service, Kwame Takyi, has urged personnel in the service to demonstrate a strong level discipline in the discharge of their duties.

He made the call while on a 3-day working visit to the Brong Ahafo Regional Command.

He called on the Regional Commander, Chief Superintendent of Immigration (CSI), Charles Bediako, to receive firsthand information on the operations and challenges in the region.

He also interacted with officers and men of the Command, while sharing his vision for the Service with them.

While commending his predecessors for their contribution to enhancing the image and efforts of the Service, Mr. Kwame Takyi gave assurances that the High Command would soon provide logistics for officers across the country to facilitate their work.

He noted that the Immigration Service had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the State Housing Cooperation (SHC), to address issues of inadequate office space and residential accommodation of personnel.

On the procurement of vehicles, he announced that the government had given clearance for the Immigration Service to purchase more cars to boost its work, especially on the borders.

“The government has indicated its preparedness to revamp the Border Patrol Unit of the GIS, and I am committed to ensuring that it is realized”, he said.

Mr Kwame Takyi said the establishment of the Chaplaincy and International Relations Units are some of the new developments in the GIS, adding that a Clinic would soon be inaugurated at the Headquarters of the Service to attend to the basic health needs of officers.

He encouraged the officers to commit to their mandate as the administration works to improve their working conditions.

Kwame Takyi noted that the Immigration Service is developing a strategy to ensure fair, equal and gender-balanced opportunities for officers in the area of capacity-building for overseas training and travels.

Among some of the border posts within the command he visited were Gonokrom, Kofibadukrom, and Sampa.

At Sampa, he visited a 15-acre land allocated to the Service by the Member of Parliament for Jaman North Constituency, Steve Siaka, for the construction of an office and residences.