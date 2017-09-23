Health Ministry begins processes to restore nursing trainee allowances

General News of Saturday, 23 September 2017

Source: Daniel Kaku

2017-09-23

Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506173837_468_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ministry of Health has announced that government has begun processes to restore allowances of nursing training student.

In a document issued on September 21, 2017 in Accra and signed by the Health Minister, Hon Kwaku Agyeman Manu which was copied to Chief Director of Health Ministry, Deputy Health Ministers and distributed to Heads, Health Training Institutions, indicated that for the smooth roll out of the payment, Heads of the Ministry of Health Training Institutions have been advised to direct their students who do not have valid bank accounts to do so.

Hon Agyeman Manu also advised the trainees to obtain an e-zwich card latest by 26th September, 2017.

“The details of the bank account as well as the e-zwich card will be captured during registration exercise”, the statement added.

“As part of the rollout, cabinet has approved for the National Health Insurance Authority to register all students with the scheme. This is to help the Ministry compile a comprehensive bio data of all trainees and to also ensure a smooth roll out of the payment”.

“In pursuant of this, Heads of Training Institutions are to provide a list of all continuing and newly admitted students using the attached from and mail to: [email protected], 02692279040 by 26th September, 2017. Heads of schools will be held liable for any inaccurate data submitted”.