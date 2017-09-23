Government to support manufacturing sector with $2bn

Business News of Saturday, 23 September 2017

The Minister of Trade and Industry Alan Kojo Kyerematen has reiterated government’s commitment to support the manufacturing subsector with a sum of 2 billion dollars.

This, the minister says is to help in expanding their businesses.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has set up a 100 million dollar package to fund the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Plan (NEIP) to support young entrepreneurs grow their businesses.

Speaking at the official opening of the Eastern Region 2017 Trade Fair and Exhibition in Koforidua the Mr. Kyerematen stated that Government is establishing a 2 billion Dollar Industrial fund to support entrepreneurs in the country.

He observed that the fund will support businesses in the manufacturing subsector.

“Government is going to establish a two billion dollar industrial development fund which will provide finances, particularly medium to long term financing to support those of you who want to engage in manufacturing and production” he told business owners.

Mr. Kyerematen assured that government is looking for a sustainable funding for businesses to help them compete and export their products.

“So within the next couple of years I can assure you that financing will be the least of your problems as entrepreneurs in this country” he added.