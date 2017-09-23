Goldstar Airlines sets the record straight over misinterpretation report by GCAA

Business News of Friday, 22 September 2017

Ghanaian Airline Company, Goldstar Air has cleared the air over a press statement released by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) about the activities of the company.

The Aviation Authority in a press release made available and published on some online media portals cautioned the public against what it claims to be a misleading flight advertisement by the company and one other operator.

But in fresh press statement released and signed by the Chief Executive of Goldstar Air, Mr Eric Bannerman took a strong exception to the misinterpretation thrown out by the Ghana Civil Aviation authority about the company’s operations.

He therefore responded and clarified the issues raised by the Aviation Authority on the activities of Goldstar Air.

See the full statement signed by the CEO of Goldstar Air below:

SETTING THE RECORD STRAIGHT.

Our Attention has been drawn to a Press release from Ghana Civil Aviation Authority about misleading Flight Operation Advertisement by Goldstar Air.

We want to state Categorical clear, that we take a serious exception to this misrepresentation. We therefore want to response as follows;

1. Goldstar Air is a wholly own Ghanaian registered airline.

2. We have been granted Air Carrier License by the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority and therefore duly certified.

3. Goldstar Air is in a process of acquiring five Boeing aircrafts, which we have a guaranteed letter from reputable Ghanaian bank to support the purchasing arrangement.

4. Goldstar Air though at the final stages of his Air Operator’s Certificate process, can still hold itself as a licensed airline.

5. We find it strange to this press release since a previous Ghanaian airline flew with the same Air Carrier License we have, Therefore it is the airline’s choice to wet lease an aircraft to operate or go for its’ own Air Operator’s Certificate.

6. It is a plot to tarnish our image with a non-existent airline which was used as a basis for this press release.

7. We are therefore introducing the Airline to Ghanaians as we await to complete our Air Operators Certificate.

8. There have been no attempt to deceive the world of not having a License to operate.

9. We therefore attached a copy of our Air Carrier License for the world to verify the authenticity.

SIGNED: ERIC BANNERMAN

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICIER

GOLDSTAR AIR

Tel: 0244226681

Email: [email protected]