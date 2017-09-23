GJA joins TUC

The Ghana Journalist Association(GJA) has received the long-awaited certificate to join the wider trade union movement- the Trades Union Congress(TUC).

The move will enable the GJA to campaign for a fair deal at work for Journalists and for social justice.

With the issuance of the certificate, the professional body has thereon morphed into a trades union.

Addressing a news conference in Accra Friday, GJA President Affail Monney told Journalists that the move is a springboard for greater heights in the industry.

He indicated that his office will soon open up registration to capture more practitioners from the private sector.

The TUC is the official mouthpiece of unionized labour in its dealing with government and with the employers association.

