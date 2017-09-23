Ghana’s adoption of equidistance accepted

The Special Chamber of the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, constituted to deal with the Dispute concerning delimitation of the maritime boundary between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire in the Atlantic Ocean (Ghana/Côte d’Ivoire) has accepted the argument advanced by Ghana on the adoption of equidistance method of delimitation of maritime boundary between the two parties.

Thus Cote d’Ivoire’s bisector line method of delimitation, has been rejected by the Special Chamber.

Meanwhile the Special Chamber has rejected Ghana’s claim suggesting a tacit maritime boundary agreement between it and Cote d’Ivoire.

President of the Special Chamber, Judge Boualem Bouguetaia of Algeria is reading the Tribunal’s decision on the Ghana Cote d’Ivoire maritime boundary dispute.

