Ghana did not violate Côte d’Ivoire’s sovereign rights with oil exploration

The Special Chamber of ITLOS has held that Ghana did not violate the sovereign rights of Côte d’Ivoire vis a vis its hydrocarbon (oil exploration) activities.

The April 25, 2015 ruling of ITLOS proscribed Ghana from drilling new wells until the final determination of the case.

According to the tribunal, Ghana obeyed its orders, and rejected Côte d’Ivoire’s claim that Ghana violated the Special Provisional orders dated April 25, 2015.

Meanwhile, it said Côte d’Ivoire has thereon failed to prove lack of good faith on the part of Ghana during negotiations between the two states.

…more soon