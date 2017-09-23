Gabby heckled by Ghanaians in the streets of New York

A leading member of the governing NPP, Gabby Asare Octhere-Darko, was terribly jeered when he bumped into some Ghanaian protesters in the streets of New York Thursday.

In a short video circulating on social media, Mr. Otchere-Darko is seen being heckled by a man who accused him of allegedly taking monies from individuals who wanted to have discussions with the president at the Flagstaff House.

Gabby is part of the Ghanaian delegation attending the 72nd Session of the United General Assembly, currently ongoing at New York.