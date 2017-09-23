Gabby heckled by Ghanaians in the streets of New York

A leading member of the governing NPP, Gabby Asare Octhere-Darko, was terribly jeered when he bumped into some Ghanaian protesters in the streets of New York Thursday.
In a short video circulating on social media, Mr. Otchere-Darko is seen being heckled by a man who accused him of allegedly taking monies from individuals who wanted to have discussions with the president at the Flagstaff House.
Gabby is part of the Ghanaian delegation attending the 72nd Session of the United General Assembly, currently ongoing at New York.
Gabby and Samuel Atta Mensah known as SAMENS CEO of citifm have been disgraced in US. Gabby labeled as corrupt man who’s being charged people before seeing SubStandard president Akufo-Addo at the Flag Staff House.Samuel Atta Mensah is also using public purse traveling needlessly at the expense of ordinary Ghanaian👆👆Ghana is sick under Akufo-Addo.#Nepotism