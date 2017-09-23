Free SHS: Congestion forces Klo-Agogo students to sleep in turns

General News of Saturday, 23 September 2017

The Klo-Agogo Senior High School in the Yilo Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region has been hit with severe accommodation challenges compelling school authorities to convert the limited classrooms into dormitories while uncompleted buildings including a small assembly hall have been turned into classrooms.

Despite the mitigation measures taken by School Authorities, the situation is becoming worse as the 660 Free Senior High School beneficiaries posted to the School troop in from across the country.

Starr News’ Eastern Regional Correspondent Kojo Ansah who visited the School Friday reports that both female and male students are using a classroom block as dormitory forcing students to sleep in turns like they do in prisons.

Some students who cannot stand the heat in the rooms defy the unfriendly weather condition and mosquitoes to sleep on the veranda.

Congested Classrooms & 4 students share a desk

The few classrooms left are congested as classes have been combined leaving narrow space for teachers to stand to teach.

Meanwhile, the School lacks desks forcing at least four students to share a desk.

A 12-unit storey classroom block abandoned by a contractor some years ago is being partitioned to be used as Classrooms.

Some of the students told Starr News the challenges are demoralizing and distractive to effective learning.

“I am from Accra and posted here but the situation here is bad not even desk to sit on, classrooms and dormitories overcrowded, we thank the government for the Free SHS though but he must do something about our challenges “.