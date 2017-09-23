Former Kumasi Mayor behind heckling of Otchere Darko – Former NPP Chairman reveals

General News of Friday, 22 September 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

2017-09-22

play videoFormer Kumasi Mayor, Kojo Bonsu <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506138797_414_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The former New Patriotic Party constituency chairman for Manhyia, Mr Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori-Atta has accused the former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu as the main architect behind the humiliation of Gabby Asare Otchere Darko in the USA.

In a video that has gone viral on the Social Media, a group of Ghanaians resident in the United States of America demonstrated and hooted at the close ally of the president, Mr. Gabby Asare Otchere Darko.

Mr Otchere Darko is seen walking off together with Samuel Atta Mensah but the demonstrators who followed him hurled insults at them.

Meanwhile according to Mr Richard Adjei Mensah Ofori-Atta, the NPP had earlier picked up an intelligence that the former Mayor of Kumasi was organizing a group of Ghanaians to demonstrate against the president and his entourage at the ongoing UN General Assembly.

“We received the intelligence that Kojo Bonsu was going to organize such an exercise so it was not surprising when we saw it. It is sad that Ghanaians resident in USA will do that to their own president and his entourage”, he said.

Speaking to Accra based Okay FM, the constituency chairman revealed that the governing party is in possession of an audio recording that proves that NDC orchestrated the act with its outspoken serial caller Appiah Stadium.

“Appiah Stadium was supposed to have gone to demonstrate with them but he was refused a visa. I know what I am talking about”, he stated.