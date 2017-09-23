Fool, useless boy, you’re a pity, you’ll eat from dust – Citi FM boss fights critic

General News of Saturday, 23 September 2017

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Citi FM, Mr Samuel Attah-Mensah (Sammens) has described one Koku Amenyaglo as a twerp in a heated conversation which ensued between the two on Facebook.

Sammens who appeared to be furious over Amenyaglo’s attack on his personality following reports that he [Sammens] travelled to the USA as a member of the Ghanaian government delegation to the UN General Assembly in New York, hurled insults at Amenyaglo in defense.

Amenyaglo, however, appeared unperturbed as he continuously taunted Sammens in a manner which resulted in the media mogul barraging him with unprintable words.

“Twerp. You’re a disgrace to your family. Even the father who gave birth to you has regretted. Fool. Nincompoop. Useless boy. What have done with your life? You’re pity. Fool,” Sammens retorted as Amenyaglo replied “errand boy”.

“You will eat from dust. You have bitten more than you can chew, you and your stupid sponsors. Even your father can’t hold this. You hide behind social media and spew rubbish. I’m not walk over. You haven’t seen the last of me,” Sammens hit back.

Background

A video which was circulated on social media, Thursday, shows Sammens and Mr. Otchere-Darko being heckled as they walked the streets of New York by some Ghanaians.

While Mr. Otchere-Darko was accused of taking various sums of money from individuals who wish to have discussions with the president at the Flagstaff House, Sammens was heckled for allegedly travelling to the USA as a member of government’s delegation which he blatantly denied.

He later reacted to a viral video on Facebook stating that he financed his own trip to the USA to work as a media person.

“I was at the UN. Yes I went. I bought my own ticket, booked my own hotel, bought my own Pizza and took my own pictures. I’m still here as a media person with equal access as any other media person. You bore? You can go burn the sea”.

“Wow! I woke up in New York this morning to see I’m trending paaa… I dey go find waakye chop in the Bronx. Enjoy” his Facebook post read.