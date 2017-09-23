Feed Ashanti Region well – Minister to Akufo-Addo

Politics of Saturday, 23 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-23

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506182842_523_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah has touted the region’s contribution to President Akufo-Addo’s victory during the 2016 elections stressing the need for him to embark on more developmental projects in the area enable him in retain power in 2020.

According to the Regional Minister, the region remains the heartbeat of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government therefore necessary for the President to do everything possible to ensure people there benefit from his administration.

“Looking at the votes NPP had in the 2016 polls and compare them to other regions, it tells you that people in the Ashanti Regional voted massively for Nana Akufo-Addo and NPP more than any other region”, he pointed out.

“Ashanti Region is the heart of NPP”, Hon. Simon Osei Mensah claimed in an interview on a local radio station Otec FM “Nyansapo” show hosted by Agya Wusu Ansah.

“We don’t want NPP and the government to die. …the heart of the NPP party which is Ashanti Region must be fed well to enable us stay longer in power”, the Regional Minister advised.

“We are lacking many infrastructures such as quality road network and on my part I am working with the central government to ensure they are fixed as Regional Minister,” he said.

Hon. Simon Osei Mensah believes NPP will be able to snatch the Asawase parliamentary seat from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) if government fulfills it promises to the people there.

“Though we did not win the Asawase seat but NPP managed to increase votes and we can our best in 2020”, the former Bosomtwe lawmaker assured.