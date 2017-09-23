Farmer arrested for raping drunk pregnant woman

The Eastern regional Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit, (DOVSSU) has arrested a farmer, Kwaku Kamesah, 20, for raping a three-month-old pregnant woman who was drunk at Akyem Maase in the East Akyem Municipality of the Eastern region.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police Command, ASP Ebenezer Tetteh, the victim, a 25-year-old Augustina Azilakor went to a drinking parlour where she bought Ghc1 of ‘Akpeteshie’, – a local gin, – only to wake up the next day to find herself on the bed of the suspect after she had been sexually abused.

However, the suspect in his caution statement told the Police that he found the victim intoxicated and decided to offer her assistance by taking her to his house for safety.

According to ASP Tetteh, the suspect admitted having canal knowledge of the pregnant woman because he was also drunk.

He said the suspect is being prepared to be arraigned before court.

Meanwhile, information gathered indicates that the victim may have been ganged raped, an allegation the Police is still investigating.

The Police has also mounted a manhunt for one Nana who is currently on the run to assist with investigations.

By: Kasapafmonline.com/Kojo Ansah