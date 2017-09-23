Don’t increase Transport fares – GPRTU tells members

Despite the recent increase in fuel prices transport operators have agreed no increase fares <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506130596_108_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ghana Private Roads Transport Union (GPRTU) has directed its members not to increase transport fares, despite the recent increase in fuel prices.

GPRTU in a press release Friday said, “transport operators after a meeting with stakeholders in the transport sector on September 22, have agreed that there should be no increase in transport fares as a result of the recent increase in fuel prices.”

“We as transport operators, have monitored the increases and decreases in the prices of fuel from April 2017, when we had the recent transport fare increase to date.

“We have noted that the Net Position does not create a significant increase to warrant an increase in transport fares,” it added.

The Union sought the cooperation of all transport operators to comply with its directive.

