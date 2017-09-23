CSO advocates use of cleaner fuels to protect environment

Business News of Friday, 22 September 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-09-22

A two-day workshop has been organised to validate a comprehensive working plan aimed at halting the use of wood fuel to save the country’s forest.

The President of the Ghana Alliance for Clean Cookstoves and Fuels (GHACCO), Mrs Sarah Naa Dedey Agbey, said about 70 per cent of Ghanaians used solid fuels which had contributed to the degradation of the forest.

Members of the association are expected to approve the working plan to expedite its operations.

“GHACCO’s intention is to come up with clean technologies that will help Ghanaians who use solid fuels such as wood for fire and charcoal, and ask the public to use good methods which won’t have implications on deforestation and our health,” she said at the workshop in Abokobi near Accra last Tuesday.

She added that the new technology would also help Ghanaians, especially women, to avoid negative impact on their health due to the constant inhalation of smoke.

Workshop

At a workshop to engage the members to validate the five-year plan, Mrs Agbey explained that the move was to guide the operation of GHACCO to help promote clean cooking in the future.

“With the current policy on the one-district, one-factory, we’re looking forward to linking some manufacturers with some international partners so that we can increase the spread of the technology across the country,” she added.

She further reiterated the importance of making Ghanaians understand how harmful the current methods were on their health.

GHACCO also wants to work with both the Ministries of Energy and Education to promote the new technology.

The goal of GHACCO is to reach out to all 10 regions of the country with new technologies and fuel. The association is in five regions.