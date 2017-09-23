‘Be responsible youth’ – Rt. Rev. Dr. Ofori

General News of Saturday, 23 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-23

Right Reverend Dr. Setorwu Kwadzo Ofori, Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church, has asked Ghanaian youth to lead responsible lifestyles that would enable them to contribute their quota to move the nation forward.

“As youth, you are the strength and the future of our nation Ghana. You cannot afford to live anyhow, less you ruin not only your lives but our future as well. This is the time for you to take your studies seriously, eschew vices like violence, robbery, prostitution and fraud among many others”.

Rt. Rev. Dr. Ofori was speaking during the climax of the 2017 annual Youth Camp of the Global Evangelical Church held at Akatsi on the theme: “Thy Kingdom Come, Be a Disciple of Christ.”

He said the youth ought to be kingdom-minded and lead lives that were wholesome and pleasing to God. “When the Bible is talking about the Kingdom of God, it is not talking about a place; it is talking about the rule of God in the hearts of people,” he said.

He told the youth that they needed a firm and daily dose of the Word of God before they could grow in their faith so as to influence others and bring them to the saving knowledge of Christ.

“It is the Word that increases your faith, it is the word that gives you enablement, it is the word that gives you power, it is the word that makes you grow, it is the word that makes Satan to fear you,” he reiterated.



Rt. Rev. Dr. Ofori asked the youth to be wary of preachers who just made pronouncements to please their followers without recourse to the true word of God.

He praised the youth of the Church for their tenacity and unalloyed dedication saying, “a Church that has no youth is a dead church and a church that has no children to take up from the older ones is dead as well.”

Rev. Raphael Mac Attih, Synod Clerk of the Church, said it was important the youth were disciplined to succeed in life because without discipline they could not get anywhere in life.

He said without discipline it would be very difficult for the youth to sharpen the talents God had endowed them with.

The Synod Clerk urged the youth to train themselves to become godly and disciplined spiritually, comparing the act of discipline by an athlete who needed a lot of physical exercise to win a race.

He urged them to carry the consciousness of God in their endeavours and live their lives as God would want them to live on earth.

Rev. Attih said a number of people were not disciplined hence their attitude was unwholesome, saying through discipline they would know how to behave and talk to people, adding that God would not do certain things for them which they should do for themselves only through discipline.

Rev. Emmanuel Kporfor, National Coordinator of the Youth Ministry, said the focus of the camp was the mandate of evangelism and discipleship as reflected in the theme of the camp.

He urged the youth to practice what they learnt saying, “There is a price to pay for being a disciple which is self-denial and a departure from the pleasures and moral degeneration of the world.