Bawumia commissions borehole project for Prisons

Vice President Dr Mahumudu Bawumia has commenced the construction of two borehole projects for the Ghana Prisons Service as part of government’s efforts to ensure portable water supply to prison inmates across the country.

According to Dr Bawumia, providing prison inmates with potable water supply is part of government’s transformational agenda for institutional reforms.

Addressing inmates of the Nsawam Medium Security Prisons on Friday, September 22 he said government is looking forward to improving the living conditions of inmates across the country.

