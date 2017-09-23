Akufo-Addo only re-echoing Mahama’s Free SHS policy – NDC Youth Organiser

General News of Saturday, 23 September 2017

Central Regional Deputy Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has said called the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) implementation of the Free SHS a mere resonation of the NDC’s ideas and described it as unexceptional.

The implementation of the Free SHS policy which was NPP’s flagship campaign promise was met with mixed reactions from Ghanaians.

Many have lauded the policy as an interventive measure that will reduce the number of school dropouts and provide free access for families to transit their wards from the JHS level to SHS at no financial cost.

Like others however, particularly some members and executives of the opposition NDC who have criticised the policy, describing it as unsustainable and a “stolen” policy from their party, Eric Dadson argues that the erstwhile Mahama government must be given due credit for having introduced the Free SHS policy.

In an interview with ghanaweb.com, he said the NPP government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is “just re-echoing His Excellency John Dramani Mahama’s administrative policy”.

“Akufo-Addo is on record of congratulating John Mahama for initiating Free SHS so what we’re seeing in Ghana today is nothing new. What we’re saying now is that John Dramani Mahama left Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo a strong policy, a strong legacy which is seen in the quality and accessibility of education,” Mr. Dadson stressed.