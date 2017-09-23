Africa will no longer be victim or a pawn – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo Addo addresses the UN General Assembly at the headquarters <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506133123_949_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Thursday 21st September, 2017 addressed member States at the United Nations General Assembly at the headquarters in New York for the first after his inauguration into office.

He reiterated his belief that it was time Africa came of age and held its rightful place on the world stage.

“This Africa will be neither a victim nor a pawn. This Africa will be honest to itself and to the world, and this Africa will shed its cloak of poverty, and become prosperous,” he posted on his Facebook page after his address.

“We are also working to grow our economy and open up opportunities for all our citizens. No longer should Ghanaians feel they have to subject themselves to the intolerable and inhumane conditions of crossing the Sahara, and drowning in the Mediterranean, in the hope of making a living in Europe.” President Akufo-Addo added

