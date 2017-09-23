Achimota Student to serve three years in Correctional Home for manslaughter

General News of Saturday, 23 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-23

The convict is to serve his sentence in a Correctional Home in Accra. <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506148972_588_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

An 18-year old third year student of Achimota Senior High School, who shot a female colleague with his father’s single barrel gun has been sentenced to three years imprisonment by a Juvenile Court in Accra.

This was after the court presided over by Benardine S.A Senoo had found him guilty on the charge of manslaughter.

The convict is however to serve his sentence in a Correctional Home in Accra.

The convict was reported to have brought out his father’s gun, under a bed, with the intent of shooting in the air but ended up killing his friend Lily Donkor, who is also a third year student of the same school.

The facts as narrated in court earlier, were that on January 4, this year, at about 14:00 hours the deceased Lily, who lived at Cantonments visited the accused person at Community eight (8) in Tema.

According to the prosecution the accused went into his father’s room and picked up his father’s single barrel gun and shot the victim in the abdomen.

On January 5, this year, the convict told the police that he intended to shoot into the air however the gravity of the gun changed course and hit the deceased.

The prosecution said one Madam Gifty Billy, a neighbour, heard the gun shot and went to the scene only to see the victim lying in a pool of blood.

Prosecution said Gifty rushed the victim to the Port Clinic in Tema.

However, due to the condition of the victim, she was transferred to the 37 Military Hospital in Accra, where she died on admission.