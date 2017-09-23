‘A pair of clowns’ – Otiko Djaba, Jinapor jabbed over ‘UN selfie’

General News of Saturday, 23 September 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-09-23

Otiko Djaba and Abu Jinapor spotted taking selfie <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506148343_395_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisa Djaba and Deputy Chief of Staff Abu Jinapor, have been slammed by some Ghanaians for allegedly taking selfie during President Akufo-Addo’s maiden address at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, Thursday.

A video from the event suggests that the two who are members of the Akufo-Addo’s entourage were having a selfie moment behind the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey who seemed immersed in the President’s speech to leaders of the world.

This comes after both Otiko Djaba and Jinapor’s work at their various political offices have been called into question.

Early this year, Otiko Djaba came under fire after she engaged in a series of exchanges with the Northern Regional chairman of her party, Bugri Naabu.

Many had concluded that such traits were not worthy of a Minister of State. The calls were however watered down as she apologized for the incident and was subsequently reprimanded by the leadership of her party – the NPP.

Abu Jinapor on the other hand has been under the scrutiny of the public after he was accused of corrupt practices by a member of his party who doubles as a businessman and entertainer.

Kwame Asare Obeng, known in showbiz as A-Plus accused the Deputy Chief of Staff of thievery and corruption. A Plus however failed to substantiate his allegations after he was called upon by the Police CID to help out in investigations into the matter of corruption against a man he had described as a thief and stupid.

News of the Otiko-Jinapor selfie moment at the UN summit appears to have irked some Ghanaians as they took to social media to express their disgust.

The pair of clowns Otiko Djaba and Abu Jinapor #UNGA #Ghana — haggeppu (@uppeggah) September 22, 2017