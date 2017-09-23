50 young people receive entrepreneurial skills training

Business News of Saturday, 23 September 2017

A six-month entrepreneurial skills training to provide economic opportunities for 50 selected young people is underway in Kumasi.

This is being done under the young executive business growth programme of the African Aurora Business Network (AABN) Foundation – an enterprise development organization.

Mrs. Maureen Odoi, the Executive Director, said the trainees were being taught how to draw business plans, pitching, financial literacy and social media marketing.

They would additionally be introduced to networking and undergo industrial internship.

The training programme is being carried out by the Foundation in partnership with the Youth Inclusive Entrepreneurial Development Initiative for Employment (YIEDIE) consortium, managed by the Global Communities and supported by MasterCard Foundation.

Youth Empowerment Synergy Ghana (YES-Ghana), HFC-Boafo, Artisans Association of Ghana (AAG) and Opportunities Industrialization Centre Ghana (OICG) are the other partners.

It is part of a five-year project to equip about 23,700 young people with skills that would make them to become economically self-supporting.

Mr. Odoi made this known during an industrial tour organized for the trainees to expose them to best practices in the construction industry, to create the opportunity to learn and be mentored by master craftsmen.

This took them to the Sokoban Wood Village, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and the Kumasi City Mall.

Mrs. Odoi said the expectation was that at the end of the training they would create jobs for themselves and others.

She added that a total of about 5,000 people had already benefitted from the programme.

At the Sokoban Wood Village, Mr. Charles Kra Boadu, the Chairman, encouraged them to remain focused and to take advantage of the door of opportunity to live their dreams.