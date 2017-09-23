2017 WAFU Cup of Nations: Buhari waiting for trophy, NFF tells Eagles

Sports News of Saturday, 23 September 2017

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has urged the Super Eagles to beat Ghana in the WAFU Cup of Nations final on Sunday because President Mohammadu Buhari is eagerly waiting to celebrate with the trophy.

The Super Eagles , who are yet to concede a goal in the maiden sub-regional football tournament, had defeated the Black Stars 2-0 in their last group match to qualify for the semifinal.

According to Secretary General of the NFF, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, the first gentleman of the country is expecting the trophy, just as he disclosed that the NFF has given the players and their coaching crew the support they need to ‘finish ’ the job against the Black Stars B.

“I am on my way to Accra with a message from President Mohammadu Buhari to the players and their officials that Nigerians back home are very happy with them . In fact , Mr . President is waiting to celebrate with the trophy and the Eagles have to double their effort in making sure they beat Ghana in the final on Sunday,” Sanusi told the Guardian.

The NFF scribe hinted that a huge financial reward awaits the players and their handlers if they win the trophy, although he did not give details.

The Eagles made it to the final by beating the Squirrels of Benin Republic by a lone goal in the semifinal , while the Black Stars B handed a 2 -0 defeat to Niger Republic.