We are nowhere near our dream – Akufo-Addo

2017-09-22

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has conceded that Ghana is nowhere near it’s destination but determined to realise the country’s potential towards prosperity.

”We are not under any illusions about the hard work that it will take to achieve our stated goals, but we are not afraid of hard work. We know that a critical ingredient in making sustainable economic progress is to ensure a stable democratic system of governance,” he stated.

President Akufo-Addo believes the country is making progress after years of political turmoil and the accompanying economic chaos, a consensus emerged in the country’s Fourth Republic.

”We have had political stability for the last 25 years under a multi-party democracy, where regular elections are now an accepted feature of our governance,” he added.

The president touted Ghana as a beacon of democracy and stability on the African continent where institutions of state are growing stronger with unprecedented economic growth since independence.

President Akufo-Addo made the remarks when addressing the 72nd Session of The United Nations’ General Assembly.

He however noted that there will always be adventurous Ghanaians who would want to seek challenges in different parts of the world and appealed to member states to treat them with dignity.

”Mr President, we are nowhere near where we want to be, but we are determined to realise our potential and make Ghana a prosperous nation,” he said.

”But we are working to grow our economy and open up opportunities for all our citizens. No longer should Ghanaians feel they have to subject themselves to the intolerable and inhumane conditions of crossing the Sahara, and drowning in the Mediterranean, in the hope of making a living in Europe,” he added.

President Akufo-Addo mentioned the implementation of the Free SHS programme which has led to an increase of over 90,000 children, who have entered secondary school this academic year, who would otherwise have dropped out at this stage.

According to him, the programme aims to guarantee secondary education for all of Ghanaian children, ensure inclusive and equitable quality education whiles promoting lifelong learning opportunities for all.