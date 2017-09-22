Today at the newsstand | General News 2017-09-22

General News of Friday, 22 September 2017
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
2017-09-22
Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers include:
Angry Ghanaians pummel Nana Akufo-Addo,Bawumia over killer petroleum hikes, astronomical duty payments.
Minority flatter’s KT Hammond’s Ameri deal propaganda
Murtala Mohamed jabs Bawumia over ‘stolen’ Mahama paperless port
NDC wipes out tears with unity walk
Nana Akufo-Addo calls for UN reforms
Man butchers concubine over missing needle
Giselle Yazji wanted for fraud in US; Columbia & Venezuela
Sly on NDC biometric register
Akuffo-Addo and others hold talk with Donald Trump
Fuel prices hit all-time high
Nana Akufo-Addo meets DonaldTrump; we’re building Ghana
Omane boamah fights Botchwey
Giselle Yazji pops up in US
Stop copying foreign culture. Nana Nketsia tells Ghanaians at the Heritage month of forum
Fake people using Nkrumah’s name to make money
We will not depend on foreign aid – Akuffo-Addo
Ghana dumps enriched Uranium to remain nuclear weapon-free country – President
Customs World takes over West Blue
SDGS achievable with free SHS
We’ll resist imposition of Danquah tradition on Ghana – Portuphy warns Nana Akufo-Addo
Mahama quits politics and takes to the pulpit
Election 2016; no media cabal blocked Mahama’s message