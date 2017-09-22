Today at the newsstand | General News 2017-09-22

General News of Friday, 22 September 2017

Stories making headlines on the front pages in the major newspapers include:

Angry Ghanaians pummel Nana Akufo-Addo,Bawumia over killer petroleum hikes, astronomical duty payments.

Minority flatter’s KT Hammond’s Ameri deal propaganda

Murtala Mohamed jabs Bawumia over ‘stolen’ Mahama paperless port

NDC wipes out tears with unity walk

Nana Akufo-Addo calls for UN reforms

Man butchers concubine over missing needle

Giselle Yazji wanted for fraud in US; Columbia & Venezuela

Sly on NDC biometric register

Akuffo-Addo and others hold talk with Donald Trump

Fuel prices hit all-time high

Nana Akufo-Addo meets DonaldTrump; we’re building Ghana

Omane boamah fights Botchwey

Giselle Yazji pops up in US

Stop copying foreign culture. Nana Nketsia tells Ghanaians at the Heritage month of forum

Fake people using Nkrumah’s name to make money

We will not depend on foreign aid – Akuffo-Addo

Ghana dumps enriched Uranium to remain nuclear weapon-free country – President

Customs World takes over West Blue

SDGS achievable with free SHS

We’ll resist imposition of Danquah tradition on Ghana – Portuphy warns Nana Akufo-Addo

Mahama quits politics and takes to the pulpit

Election 2016; no media cabal blocked Mahama’s message