Times Impasse: Don’t victimise agitating staff – ICU

General News of Friday, 22 September 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-09-22

The management and board of the New Times Corporation have been ordered not to victimise agitating staff of the corporation when the problems there are resolved.

The management has also been advised to immediately resolve the issues that have sparked the agitation among workers over the last one week.

This was contained in a memorandum of understanding reached between management, board, staff and the industrial workers union (ICU) Friday.

A statement issued after the meeting said “that the issues culminating in the upheaval should be amicably settled by due process. By this arrangement, normalcy is expected to return to the New Times corporation immediately.

“That the union particularly should take steps to ensure that sanity prevails on the premises of the new times corporation.

“That the board of directors and management ensure that the concerns of the workers are fully addressed through due process.

“That no worker should be victimised as a result of the industrial action”.

Meanwhile, the embattled Managing Director of the New Times Corporation Carol Annang reported to work on Friday, September 22, 2017 after days of workers protest.

It follows the intervention of the IGP David Asante-Apeatu, who has ordered the workers to stop the agitation and give the Police 30 days to investigate their grievances.

Mrs Annang had smooth access to her office despite the uneasy calm. According to Starr News’ Daniel Lartey, “there was no confrontations or agitations and you could hear the sound of a pin as she entered the premises.”