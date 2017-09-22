The Grace of God brought NPP to power – Oko Vanderpuije

General News of Friday, 22 September 2017

The former Mayor of Accra and the Member of parliament for Ablekuma Central, Hon Alfred Oko Vanderpuije has stated that the National Democratic Congress has stated that the God in his own wisdom brought NPP to power.

Speaking to the media on the sideline of a Unity Walk organized to galvanise the grass root of the party towards victory in 2020, Mr. Oko Vanderpuije explained that, the NPP is in power by God’s grace for the people of Ghana to be the ultimate judge their administration.

‘’It is by the grace of God the NPP is in power today so the people will know and see what they can do and the limit to what they cannot do so that 2020 they will bring NDC back.’’ He noted.

He further admonished the NDC party to return to the ideals of the party’s founder former president Rawlings that will ensure development in all sectors of the party.

‘’We are using today unite our forces as NDC to go back to the spirit of our founder to say that we will take Ghana back in 2020 and we will provide all the unprecedented development.’’

The Opposition National Democratic Congress today, September 21 organised its second edition of the Unity Walk in Greater accra.

Many party gurus including the former SSNIT board chairman, Prof Joshua Alabi and the former SHIS Sylvester Mensah who were missing in the Tamale edition of the Unity walk were present to grace the occasion.