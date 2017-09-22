The 6 ‘gospels according to Nana Addo’ at the crucial UN general meeting

General News of Friday, 22 September 2017

President of the republic, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo has finally presented his first ever speech at the ongoing UN General Assembly in New York.

The 13 minute speech by the president saw him touch on various pressing issues from security to economics. Here is a summary of such presentations by the president.

2. Government is putting up an economy which is not dependent on charity and handouts and that the long and bitter experience has taught us no matter how generous the charity, Ghana would still remain poor.

3. Government is doing everything possible to prevent Ghanaians from running away from the country – deciding to live in Europe for prosperity.

4. Ghana has a long way to go in ensuring that the country remains a highly viable place for development and economic empowerment.

5. Ghana continues to be a beacon of democracy and stability on the continent, our institutions of state are growing stronger, and we have made more progress with our economy than at any time since independence.

6. Government will partner the world in ensuring that peace and stability is achieved.