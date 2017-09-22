Stop calling Kwame Nkrumah a dictator – CPP elder

General News of Friday, 22 September 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-09-22

Lucy Anin Animwaah <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506078521_284_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Former lawmaker in Ghana parliament, Madam Lucy Anin Animwaah has discounted claims Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was a dictator.

She says, to some extent she has no qualms with those claiming, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was a dictator, she observed that it was for a good course.

“I agree that if you force people to go to school you are a dictator and that is why they think Nkrumah was “, the Convention People’s Party (CPP) Council of Elder paradoxically stated.

According to the 78-year-old woman, the late former President was a leader whose priority was to give every Ghanaian formal education hence his passion to establish more educational institutions across the country and introduce free compulsory education.

“Nkrumah someone who is caring and likes to talk to every ordinary person”, Madam Lucy Anin Animwaha described on GhOne TV as a guest on the Founder’s day commemoration.

According to her, the Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was a patriotic leader who was against all forms of corrupt practices with the country at heart and his interest was to see faster spate of development.

“Nkrumah does not believe in amassing resources for himself. …he could have taken ten percent of every project he did. …Akosombo 10%, Tema Oil Refinery 10% and more but he took nothing”, Madam Lucy Anin Aniwaa stated.