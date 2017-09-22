Robber lynched, 3 others gunned down by police

General News of Friday, 22 September 2017

The Manso Nkwanta Police Patrol team have gunned down three (3) armed robbers at Manso Kensere in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred Wednesday September 20, 2017.

Ashanti Region Police Public Relations Officer, Juliana Obeng briefing the media said the Manso Nkwanta Police patrol team during its usual patrols had intelligence report that some armed robbers had blocked the road between the Manso Kensere and Adubia with logs and were robbing commuters.

“Just as the patrol team got to the scene they chanced on an Opel taxi cab with five (5) men who had alighted from it. The occupants on seeing the Police patrol team opened fire on the police, the men also returned” ASP Juliana Obeng said.

According to ASP Juliana Obeng, two of the robbers managed to get into the vehicle and escaped with it, but three (3) of them died through gunshot wounds from the police.

She added one of the robbers who managed who managed to escape with the taxi cab lynched by members of the community.

Bodies of the deceased have been deposited at ST. Martin’s Catholic hospital morgue at Agrosum in the Amansie West District for identification and preservation.

Efforts are also underway to get the fifth suspect arrested and the taxi cab impounded.