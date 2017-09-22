Raising Readers initiative encourages reading at Osu Children’s Home

Business News of Thursday, 21 September 2017

Source: Tigo Ghana

2017-09-21

Raising Readers continues to help nurture reading culture among Ghanaian children. This weekend the team were at the Osu Children’s Home in Accra.

There were a variety of books and newspapers for the children to choose from and read, with guidance from volunteers including journalists.

The volunteers also shared their stories and encouraged the children to stay in school and read consistently. They also encouraged others to volunteer to help children read to improve their diction and vocabulary. At the end of the reading session, the best readers in each team were presented with prizes from Tigo and Cowbell, partners of the initiative.

Since it was launched in April 2017, over 3,000 children within the Greater Accra region have so far participated in the community reading sessions.

Raising Readers is committed to raising the next generation of Ghanaian readers. Previous high-ranking officials that have volunteered and inspired the children include former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and Flt. Jerry John Rawlings.

Others include the Minister for Communication and the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma West, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful and former Minister for Sports and the Member of Parliament of Odododiodio Consistency, Nii Lantey Vanderpuye.



The community reading sessions will continue on 23rd September at the Osu Presby Cluster of Schools in Accra at 10 am.