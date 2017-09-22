Railways Ministry urges public to disregard purported recruitment exercise

Joe Ghartey, Railways Minister <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506055090_821_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ministry of Railways Development on Thursday urged the public to disregard a report circulating on social media that it is recruiting people for employment.

A statement issued by Mr Kwame Adorbor, the Chief Director of the Ministry, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the Ministry did not rely on agencies or individuals for recruitment of staff and should, therefore, treat the purported recruitment exercise as a scam.

It said: “By this statement the Ministry wishes to disassociate itself from the so-called recruitment. It is a scam and the public should disregard and treat it with the contempt it deserves”.

The statement said the false recruitment report emanated from one Anthony Kondobrey, an old student of Saint Mary’s Seminary School, who posted his email account on social media urging prospective applicants with engineering degrees in Civil, Mechanical and Electrical, to send their CVs to him.

