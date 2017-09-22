President Akufo-Addo calls for urgent UN reforms

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-09-21

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on his first official engagement with the United Nations (UN) as Head of State, has called for the “urgent” reformation of the world body to deepen and promote international cooperation, peace and security.

“We cannot continue to preach democracy and fairness around the world, we cannot insist on peace and justice around the world, when our global organisation is not seen by the majority of its members as having a structure that is just and fair.

It is, indeed, seen by many as helping to perpetuate an unfair world order,” the President said when he addressed the 72nd General Assembly of the UN in New York.

Noting the long-drawn calls for the reorganisation of the UN to make it more representative and reflective of current global trends, President Akufo-Addo said; “Somehow the courage and the will have never been found to reform the United Nations.”

He said the UN must provide the best vehicle for the world to manage its many varied problems saying; “We would undermine its credibility and fail in our duty if we do not reform the United Nations. We dare not let ourselves and future generations down. The time for reform has come.”

President Akufo-Addo was emphatic that it was long overdue to correct the longstanding injustice that the current structure and composition of the UN Security Council represent for African nations.

Referencing the Ezulwini Consensus drafted by African Union Foreign Ministers in Swaziland in 2005, which calls for full representation in all decision-making organs of the UN, the President pledged Ghana’s support for the UN Reform Agenda, particularly the Security Council.

“Ghana supports the process of UN Reform, especially of the UN Security Council, as set out in Africa’s Common Position on UN Reform, based on the Ezulwini Consensus,” he stated, adding; “We believe multilateral action and international co-operation are in the interest of all of us…We want to build a Ghana that will enable our people to deal with the rest of the world on an equal basis.”

The ongoing 72nd UN General Assembly is being held under theme: “Focusing on People: Striving for Peace and a Decent Life for all on a Sustainable Planet”.