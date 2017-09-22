Pregnant woman gang-raped by husband’s friends

The four men allegedly drugged their friend’s wife before raping her <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506101398_766_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A 30-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman, six months pregnant.

The suspect Kwaku Kumasah, together with three accomplices are said to have drugged the six-month-old pregnant woman with local gin ‘akpeteshie’ laced with weed and hydrochloride before having sex with her.

The incident happened at Akyem-Maase in the Akyem-Tafo district of the Eastern Region, but JoyNews is learning the Regional Police Command has taken over investigations.

Correspondent Kofi Siaw who is following the story reported that the husband of the victim said he came from work Saturday and saw his pregnant woman lying down helplessly gasping for breath.

He questioned residents and was told his four friends drugged and gang-raped her.

They quickly rushed to the hospital and later lodged a complaint at the police station.

Kofi Siaw also disclosed the livid husband is currently in a meeting with the police commander assisting in investigations.

Meanwhile, the three accomplices are currently at large and police has mounted a manhunt for them.

