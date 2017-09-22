Otiko Djaba and Abu Jinapor spotted taking fun selfies during Akufo-Addo’s UN address

play videocameras caught a glimpse of the Gender Minister and the Deputy Chief of Staff <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506116009_667_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

There is always a saying, that take a photo or you weren’t there, and this seems to be the philosophy that motivated some of the Ghana’s representatives at the UN General Assembly this week.

During President Akufo-Addo’s address before the assembly, cameras caught a glimpse of the Gender Minister, Otiko Afisa Djaba and the Deputy Chief of Staff Abu Jinapor having their own merry fun time.

The two were seen taking selfies with their phones while the rest of the delegation, and the attendees in general at the assembly were focused on the President’s impressive speech.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is currently attending the 72nd session of the United Nations General Assembly at the headquarters in New York. On Thursday, the president delivered his first ever speech at the assembly, touching on some key points pertaining to Ghana and its place in the global economy.

