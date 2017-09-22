Oquaye meets Indian business community in Delhi

Business News of Friday, 22 September 2017

High Commissioner of Ghana to India, Michael Aaron Nii Nortey Oquaye, had his first interaction with the business leaders in India after presenting his credentials to the to the President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind.

A welcome dinner was organised by Mr Amardeep S. Hari, Chief Executive Officer of IPMC, Accra and Pankaj Mohindroo, Chairman, Indo-Ghana Agro Industries Limited at Hotel Imperial, New Delhi on Wednesday, September 20 in honour of Mr Oquaye, who had the opportunity to also interact with business leaders in that country.

Mr Amardeep and Mr Pankaj talked about their personal experience of business in Ghana and assured their Indian colleagues of huge business potential and opportunities within a democratic country noted for peace.

Mr Oquaye, in his thank you speech, reiterated the commitment of further strengthening and taking the relations of India and Ghana to the next generation.

He exhibited confidence that his tenure in India will further deepen the already cordial relations between the two nations and was looking forward to collaborating with India to promote a sustainable partnership that would be mutually beneficial to the two countries, especially in the areas of technology, agriculture, education and infrastructure, among others.

He further extended warm greetings from President Nana Akufo-Addo to the people of India, and for them to come and explore his vision to pursue industrialisation though his policy of One-District-One-Factory.

Mr Oquaye further expressed his gratitude to the people who had gathered for his welcome, which included S. Kuppuswamy, CEO and President of Shapoorji Pallonji Finance Ltd, The Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Mr. Frank Hans Dannenberg Castellanos, Ambassador of Dominican Republic to India, and K.L Oswal, among others.