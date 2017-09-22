No Ghanaian must travel to seek better life – Akufo-Addo

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2017

Source: kasapafmonline.com

2017-09-21

play videoPresident Akufo-Addo speaking at the UN assembly in New York City <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506040990_112_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he’s working to make Ghana a haven so as to stop the dramatic rise in Ghanaian migrants who cross the Mediterranean to Europe for greener pastures.

Delivering his maiden speech at the UN General Assembly, Mr. Akufo-Addo said his government is working to grow the economy and open up opportunities for all citizens.

“No longer should Ghanaians feel they have to subject themselves to the intolerable and inhumane conditions of crossing the Sahara and drowning in the Mediterranean in the hope of making a living in Europe,” he said.

He added: “We are not where we want to be but we are determined to make Ghana a prosperous nation,” saying “It is time Africa comes off age and hold it rightful place in the world.”

The President also touted the country’s democratic credentials adding that its growing democracy contributed to his election victory in 2016.

He also hailed his government’s flagship programme- Free SHS policy stating that the program will “ensure that all our children will at least be educated to the secondary school level.”