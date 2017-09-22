Nkrumaist must work to liberate people – Lucy Aning

General News of Friday, 22 September 2017

A former legislator in the First Republic and an Elder of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Madam Lucy Animwaah Aning, has called on all “true Nkrumaists” to work together to liberate the people from the clutches of stark poverty and misery.

In her opinion, this should not be delayed any longer, and that there should be no difficulty for all genuine Nkrumaists to work together for this to happen.

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, a former Member of Parliament (MP) for Bechem in the Brong-Ahafo Region, under the administration of the CPP, said Ghana needed to get back to basics and invest heavily in agriculture.

She said it was important for Ghana to place premium on farming to feed the populace.

“Everywhere and every part of the country’s landscape is fertile and if we should focus and help the youth venture to farm, a lot of the challenges facing the country will be abated,” she stated.

Speaking in Accra on Thursday, a day set aside to remember and honour Ghana’s First President, Dr Nkrumah the 78-year old former lawmaker recalled that “Ghana under the visionary leadership of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, implemented well-thought-out socialist interventionist policies which were most beneficial to the citizenry.

She said when Ghana attained independence, there was hope for the citizenry, and Dr that Nkrumah was highly respected globally.

Outstanding role

“But we had the coup and Nkrumah’s development agenda stalled,” she stated.

She said she was hopeful that the day set aside to celebrate Dr Nkrumah would not be reduced in any form to give meaning to the outstanding role he played during the independence struggle.

Speaking on the proposition by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to change the founder’s day from September 21, to August 4, she insisted: “Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah is the founder of Ghana and the status quo must remain.”

There is a raging public debate over the President’s proposal for a change in the founder’s day. In a press statement issued by the Director of Communications, Mr Eugene Arhin, the President had advocated a change in date arguing that the new day would serve two purposes by honouring all those who contributed to the independence of the country.

“New King new law. That is all I can say. Let the children of the country know their true history devoid of distortions,” she quipped.

Good governance

On governance, Madam Aning said, Ghana must start from the basic things of growing what to eat and eat what it grew.

She said the government could support this initiative by providing long-term financial intervention and technology to make the green revolution attractive.

She said it was lamentable that it was taking rather a long time for all true Nkrumaists to work in concert to bring relief to the Ghanaian.