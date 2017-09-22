Nii Kwao Obuabasa still Chief of Kwabenya

General News of Thursday, 21 September 2017

Nii Kwao Obuabasa II, the Chief of Kwabenya, has called on the public to reject any person who parades himself as the chief of the community.

He said the people and elders of Kwabenya had never and could not install a new chief while the substantive chief was alive.

Nii Obuabasa, who made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Wednesday, said the sitting chief, Nii Kwao Obuabasa II was installed in 1992 and Gazetted, which was published in the Local Government Bulletin on January 5, 1993.

“The elders and people of Kwakbenya cannot, therefore, install a new chief while the sitting chief is not dead, destooled or has abdicated the stool,” he said.

He added that anyone who paraded himself as the newly installed Kwabenya chief, therefore, was an imposter.

“We the elders wish to advice the general public to ignore such publication to ensure peace in the community,’’ he said.

The Kwabenya chieftaincy dispute was resolved as far back as 1982 following a ruling and judgement delivered by the Ga Traditional Council Judicial Committee on February 5, that same year, which has not been set aside.