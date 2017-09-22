NDC Unity Walk not to champion personal interests – Organisers

play videoScores of party members participated in the walk <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506107076_969_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Organisers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC)’s Unity Walk have dismissed the claim that the activity is being held to project someone’s personal interest.

They say the Walk, which has been held in the Northern and Greater Accra Regions, rather aims at bringing “together comrades within the vicinity of a chosen Region for them to realise the need to get together.”

The walk is one of the recommendations of the Prof. Kwesi Botchway fact-finding committee set up to investigate why the NDC performed abysmally in the 2016 elections.

Former Chief executive of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Kojo Bonsu is the one spearheading the campaign with some of his colleagues. Some party faithful have accused the leadership of the opposition party of scheming to use the walk to prepare the grounds for former President John Mahama to run in 2020.

The former President participated in the maiden edition of the Unity Campaign held in Tamale on September 9, 2017 but could not join the one held in Accra.

But the organisers in a statement said: “…the UNITY WALK is not to champion the personal ambition of any individual or group of persons in the party neither it is to project anyone person or to popularise any group of persons…” The full statement is published below:

The NDC suffered a great fall in the 2016 Election. This fall led to disagreements between those who thought things could have been done in a different way and those who believed in the status quo leading to the 2016 defeat.

The rank and file began a blame battle for consolation. The National Executive Committee in an attempt to arrest the situation, calm nerves and find out the causes of the great fall, inaugurated the 13-member Prof. Kwesi Botchwey Committee to embark on a fact-finding mission and to provide recommendations for correction in the future.

The Committee toured the 275 Constituencies, met with all stakeholders and presented a report for implementation by the National Executive Committee. One key recommendation in the report is the process to heal the pains of the disappointed and to reconcile the party with its better past.

Admittedly, the NDC’s effort to recognise the sense of unity and the culture of oneness towards reorganization has been very crucial and worth the cost and time.

Despite the fact that the party has kick-started the process of reconciliation and healing, every concerned member of the NDC should contribute to the process.

The idea of the UNITY CAMPAIGN is to contribute to the healing and reconciliation process.

Again, the UNITY CAMPAIGN seeks to touch base with the general grassroots of the party, raising their level enthusiasm and renewing their unalloyed commitment to the NDC.

In light of the above reality, it became very crucial and urgent for the UNITY CAMPAIGN to design activities to achieve its objective.

The UNITY WALK is only one of the activities under the UNITY CAMPAIGN to mitigate hard feelings and emotions of disappointed grassroots men and women of the party and to set the tone of bouncing back to power once again in 2020.

This is to say that the UNITY WALK is not to champion the personal ambition of any individual or group of persons in the party neither it is to project anyone person or to popularise any group of persons, but to bring together comrades within the vicinity of a chosen Region for them to realise the need to get together within the shortest possible time after our defeat.

It is important to emphasize that the UNITY CAMPAIGN means well for the reconciliation of the NDC. All concerns raised about the operations of the UNITY CAMPAIGN has been well-noted and measures put in place to correct any wrong impression created for the UNITY of the NDC.

In the spirit of Comradeship, let all believers of the NDC support the UNITY CAMPAIGN in the healing process.

