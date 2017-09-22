National Ambulance Service suffering from ‘airborne disease’

General News of Friday, 22 September 2017

The National Ambulance Service is suffering from an airborne disease capable of causing an epidemic in the country.

Due to this, it is unable to swiftly and efficiently respond to emergencies due to lack of resources.

Public Relations Officer of the National Ambulance Service, Simon Yussif Kewura disclosed this on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem Friday.

He revealed that, it has only 165 ambulances across the nation to cater for the nation’s emergency situations.

This number, according to him is woefully inadequate for a country that has over 25 million citizens.

Mr. Kewura stated emphatically that “the National Ambulance Service is sick” thus needs resuscitation to save it from total collapse.

He said they need more ambulances to augment the fleet, increase ambulance stations and upgrade the skills and competence of emergency technicians to provide pre-hospital care.

Citing the Kintampo waterfalls incident in 2016 which claimed over 60 lives and left 25 others injured as an example, he said more lives would have been saved if they had the ambulances.

Mr. Kewura asked individuals, corporate bodies and philanthropists to send their donations to Mobile money number 0544617853 or National Ambulance Service Project account 1018631527671 at the Bank of Ghana to save lives.